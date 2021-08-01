Overview

Dr. Ronna Parsa, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Parsa works at Dr. Ronna Parsa Professional Corporation in Manhattan Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.