See All Neurosurgeons in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Ronit Gilad, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ronit Gilad, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ronit Gilad, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Gilad works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Seaview Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Seaview Avenue
    501 Seaview Ave Ste 201, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 540-4243

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Gilad?

Apr 22, 2021
Dr Gilad is wonderful and treated my severe pain issues . Her bedside manner and follow up care we’re outstanding. She was my last hope, having suffered for over a year and was in a wheelchair. But Due to other health issues my doctors suggested Acupuncture and Physical Therapy which I did. Again without any relief until I saw Dr. Gilad . Her entire staff were also wonderful I would give this doctor and staff a 5 star rating .
Barbara P. — Apr 22, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ronit Gilad, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ronit Gilad, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gilad to family and friends

Dr. Gilad's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Gilad

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ronit Gilad, MD.

About Dr. Ronit Gilad, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1770743429
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Residency
Internship
  • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Internship
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ronit Gilad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gilad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gilad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gilad works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Seaview Avenue in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gilad’s profile.

Dr. Gilad has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilad.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Ronit Gilad, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.