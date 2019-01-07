Overview

Dr. Ronika Choudhary, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.



Dr. Choudhary works at Womens OB/GYN in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT and Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.