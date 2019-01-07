Dr. Ronika Choudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronika Choudhary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronika Choudhary, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Locations
Womens OB/GYN115 Technology Dr Unit A200, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 268-2239
St. Vincent's Medical Center2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 268-2239MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Fairfield Womens Health Center LLC140 Sherman St Fl 5, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 268-2239
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Looking for a Doctor that you can trust is difficult. When I met Dr Choudhary she was a solo practice that was great. I am so happy to say I still continue to see Dr Choudhary but I also see the other great Doctors to. Everyone is efficient and kind. If you are in need of a new OBGYN I suggest you try this wonderful group of women
About Dr. Ronika Choudhary, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1407803778
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choudhary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choudhary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choudhary speaks Hindi.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.