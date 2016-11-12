Dr. Roniel Weinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roniel Weinberg, MD
Dr. Roniel Weinberg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
New York Hospital Nyp525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-2962
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Weinberg was my doctor for a couple of years until my insurance coverage changed and he was no longer in an in-network provider. He was a friendly, competent physician. Because of my particular health issue, extra care was needed so that steroid injections weren't painful and I appreciated very much that he took the extra care that was needed. Also, unlike too many physicians nowadays, he never made me feel that i was taking up too much of time with questions or concerns.
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Hospital for Special Surgery|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center|North Shore University Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University
