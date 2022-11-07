See All Plastic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Roni Prucz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (170)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Roni Prucz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Prucz works at IMS Orthopedics in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Plastic Surgery
    9250 N 3rd St Ste 1003, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 331-7811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Amputated Arm Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Trauma Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head Soft Tissue Trauma Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Leg Wounds Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Sarcoma Removals Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 170 ratings
Patient Ratings (170)
5 Star
(168)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Roni Prucz, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • English, Romanian and Spanish
  • 1386886943
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • University Of Washington Medical Center
  • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
  • Duke University
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Roni Prucz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prucz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Prucz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Prucz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Prucz has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prucz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

170 patients have reviewed Dr. Prucz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prucz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prucz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prucz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

