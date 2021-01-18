Dr. Rong Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rong Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rong Zhang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Zhang works at
Locations
-
1
Ajay R. Parikh M.d. P.a3333 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 554-6480
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhang?
Dr.Zhang is our family Dr she’s the best most caring understanding Dr there is she’s always willing to go the extra mile and she’s definitely appreciated
About Dr. Rong Zhang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1669421855
Education & Certifications
- SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
