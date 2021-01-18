Overview

Dr. Rong Zhang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Zhang works at Ajay R. Parikh M.d. P.a in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.