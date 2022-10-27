Overview

Dr. Rong Shi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Shi works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.