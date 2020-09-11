Overview

Dr. Ronen Nazarian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Nazarian works at Osborne Head & Neck Institute in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peritonsillar Abscess, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.