Dr. Jose Ronel Santos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Ronel Santos, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Santos works at
Locations
Advantage Health St Mary's Medical Group245 Cherry St SE Ste 204, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Took my 97 year old Dad for appt. with Dr. Santos. Friendly, accommodating staff. Dr. Santos reviewed my Dad’s medical history with me. He was very patient and thoughtful when talking to my Dad, who is very hard of hearing. Spent about 1/2 hour in the exam room and carefully explained what my Dad needed to do to prevent strokes. Did thorough eye exam and neurologic assessment. The discharge summary sheet gave thorough explanations of risk factors and preventive measures. Very positive, albeit sobering, office visit. Will highly recommend.
About Dr. Jose Ronel Santos, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santos works at
Dr. Santos has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos.
