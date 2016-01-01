Overview

Dr. Roneil Malkani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Malkani works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Sleep Apnea and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.