Dr. Roneil Malkani, MD

Neurology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roneil Malkani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Malkani works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Sleep Apnea and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Memorial Hospital Neurology
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 7-701, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7950
    Nmff Department of Neusurgey
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Sleep Apnea
Restless Leg Syndrome
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Parasomnias Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Roneil Malkani, MD

    • Neurology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194981472
    Education & Certifications

    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roneil Malkani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malkani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malkani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malkani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malkani works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Malkani’s profile.

    Dr. Malkani has seen patients for Insomnia, Sleep Apnea and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malkani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Malkani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malkani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malkani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malkani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

