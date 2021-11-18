Dr. Ronda Hamaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronda Hamaker, MD
Dr. Ronda Hamaker, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine.
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
Dr Kirsten Turchan8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 731, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-6815
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
She’s excellent and great with my granddaughter very patient just love her
About Dr. Ronda Hamaker, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
- Indiana U Med Ctr
- Butterworth Hosp-MSU
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Hamaker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamaker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamaker.
