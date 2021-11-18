See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Indianapolis, IN
Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ronda Hamaker, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Hamaker works at Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent
    2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-2345
    Dr Kirsten Turchan
    8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 731, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-6815

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hearing Screening
Carotid Ultrasound
Oral Cancer Screening
Hearing Screening
Carotid Ultrasound
Oral Cancer Screening

Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 18, 2021
    She’s excellent and great with my granddaughter very patient just love her
    Tina Hill — Nov 18, 2021
    About Dr. Ronda Hamaker, MD

    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174572184
    Education & Certifications

    • Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
    • Indiana U Med Ctr
    • Butterworth Hosp-MSU
    • Indiana U, School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronda Hamaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamaker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamaker works at Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Hamaker’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamaker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

