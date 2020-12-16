Overview

Dr. Ronda Barak-Norris, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Barak-Norris works at MILLENNIUM MEDICAL GROUP in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.