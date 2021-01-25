Dr. Ronan O'Malley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Malley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronan O'Malley, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronan O'Malley, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Wharton, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. O'Malley works at
Locations
-
1
Wharton Office2100 Regional Medical Dr, Wharton, TX 77488 Directions (800) 635-4021Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Eric Hamill MD6750 West Loop S Ste 1060, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 520-2020Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Nacogdoches Office5300 North St, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (800) 753-3846
-
4
Retina Consultants of Houston Pllc6560 Fannin St Ste 750, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 524-3434Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Brenham Office2620 Highway 36 S, Brenham, TX 77833 Directions (979) 836-2187Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
6
Retina Consultants Of Houston902 Frostwood Dr Ste 280, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 358-9306Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
7
Retina Consultants Of Houston16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 305, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 524-3434
-
8
Cypress Office21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 630, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 970-9660
-
9
Livingston Office400 Bypass Ln Ste 105, Livingston, TX 77351 Directions (936) 327-8733
-
10
Space Center Blvd Office11460 Space Center Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77059 Directions (281) 617-4952
-
11
Nanes Office (1960/-I45 Area)17030 Nanes Dr, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 587-1987
-
12
Sugar Land Office16659 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 494-5995
-
13
Katy Office (in the La Centerra shopping center)23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Ste G205, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 394-7959Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
14
The Woodlands Office17350 St Lukes Way Ste 120, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 273-6620
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Malley?
In Nov 2005, Andrea Luthringer suffered extreme blood loss at the hands of a periodontist, acute myeloid leukemia then diagnosed, DIC, sepsis, and retinal detachment. She was Completely Blind. Other doctors predicted she would die 3 times by her other doctors. Dr O'Malley operated on Andrea Luthringer's eyes several times in 1 1/2 years, and she regained her sight well enough to read, write her book and drive her SUV. Dr O'Malley will always be Andrea's favorite doctor! Miracles Remembered.
About Dr. Ronan O'Malley, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English, Swedish
- 1194719765
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Bristol Eye Hospital
- Galway Regl Hosp
- Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine
- Glenstal Abby School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Malley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Malley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Malley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Malley works at
Dr. O'Malley has seen patients for Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Malley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Malley speaks Swedish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Malley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Malley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Malley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Malley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.