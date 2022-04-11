Dr. Carneiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronaldo Carneiro, MD
Dr. Ronaldo Carneiro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U Fed do Rio Grande do Sul and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Locations
Carneiro Institute for Hand Surgery8340 Collier Blvd Ste 303, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (239) 348-4040
Physicians Regiona Medical Center-collier8300 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (239) 348-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
he's very kind, thoughtful and an excellent surgeon, truly the best! please don't retire!!
About Dr. Ronaldo Carneiro, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp U Miami Affil Hosps
- Allentown Sacred Heart Hosp Ctr
- Emerg Hosp
- U Fed do Rio Grande do Sul
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Carneiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carneiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carneiro speaks Portuguese.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Carneiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carneiro.
