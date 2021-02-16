See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Tamarac, FL
Dr. Ronaldo Calonje, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ronaldo Calonje, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from University Of Medical Sciences-San Jose, Costa Rica and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Calonje works at SOUTH FLORIDA SPORTS MEDICINE & PRIMARY CARE, TAMARAC FL in Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    South Florida Sports Medicine & Primary Care, Tamarac Fl
    7310 W McNab Rd Ste 107, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 657-8342
  2
    South Florida Sports Medicine & Primary Care
    7401 N University Dr Ste 206, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 718-2230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Chronic Pain
Limb Pain
Joint Pain

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Bowed Legs Chevron Icon
Brachial Neuritis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexopathy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Broken Collarbone Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calf Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Contusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Fluid Disorders Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heat Cramps Chevron Icon
Heat Exhaustion Chevron Icon
Heat Rash Chevron Icon
Heat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heatstroke Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
High Altitude Cerebral Edema Chevron Icon
High Altitude Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iliotibial Band Syndrome Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Conditions Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Jaw Sprain Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Clicking Chevron Icon
Joint Effusion Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Joint Swelling Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knock Knees Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Leg Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Limp in Children Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbosacral Plexopathy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Meditation Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Meralgia Paresthetica Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Muscle Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Radial Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Body Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Scalp Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Strain of Tendon of Medial Thigh Muscle Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tarsal Carpal Coalition Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Thigh Injuries Chevron Icon
Thigh Strain Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Tricep Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin C Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weakness Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 16, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr Calonje for over 15 yrs. He explains everything to me. Works with my pcp and is caring.
    Deb c — Feb 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Ronaldo Calonje, MD
    About Dr. Ronaldo Calonje, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1104977362
    Education & Certifications

    • Sports Medicine-Chicago, Illinois
    • Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Family Medicine Residency
    • Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare
    • University Of Medical Sciences-San Jose, Costa Rica
    • Florida International University Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronaldo Calonje, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calonje is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calonje has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calonje has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calonje works at SOUTH FLORIDA SPORTS MEDICINE & PRIMARY CARE, TAMARAC FL in Tamarac, FL. View the full address on Dr. Calonje’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Calonje. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calonje.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calonje, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calonje appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

