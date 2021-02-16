Dr. Ronaldo Calonje, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calonje is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronaldo Calonje, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronaldo Calonje, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from University Of Medical Sciences-San Jose, Costa Rica and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Calonje works at
Locations
-
1
South Florida Sports Medicine & Primary Care, Tamarac Fl7310 W McNab Rd Ste 107, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 657-8342
-
2
South Florida Sports Medicine & Primary Care7401 N University Dr Ste 206, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 718-2230
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Calonje?
I have been a patient of Dr Calonje for over 15 yrs. He explains everything to me. Works with my pcp and is caring.
About Dr. Ronaldo Calonje, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1104977362
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine-Chicago, Illinois
- Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Family Medicine Residency
- Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare
- University Of Medical Sciences-San Jose, Costa Rica
- Florida International University Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calonje has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calonje accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calonje has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calonje works at
Dr. Calonje speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Calonje. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calonje.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calonje, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calonje appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.