Dr. Ronald Zweighaft, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Zweighaft, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Locations
Houston Office902 Frostwood Dr Ste 277, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 461-8850
Ronald Zweighaft, MD915 Gessner Rd Ste 680, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 461-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very good and very caring doctor who is truly interested with end results for the patient. i would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ronald Zweighaft, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University NC
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zweighaft has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zweighaft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zweighaft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zweighaft speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zweighaft. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zweighaft.
