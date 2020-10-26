Dr. Zlotoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Zlotoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Zlotoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Dr. Zlotoff works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Center of Ct60 Westwood Ave Ste 314, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 574-3007
- 2 133 Scovill St, Waterbury, CT 06706 Directions (203) 709-3850
-
3
Surgi-center Anesthesiologists P.c160 Robbins St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 574-3007
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zlotoff?
Dr. Zlotoff is the best! Compassionate, professional, knowledgeable and friendly. I wish he could be my primary care physician as well! He takes the time to call you with test results and advice. What more could I ask for!
About Dr. Ronald Zlotoff, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1346229556
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zlotoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zlotoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zlotoff works at
Dr. Zlotoff has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zlotoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zlotoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zlotoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zlotoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zlotoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.