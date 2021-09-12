Dr. Ronald Yuko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Yuko, MD
Dr. Ronald Yuko, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Carolina ENT115 HALTON VILLAGE CIR, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 234-7815Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- St. Francis Downtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I went to Dr. Yuko quite a few years ago and he did sinus surgery. I had repeated sinus infections and he found infection under both cheekbones and a deformity that he fixed. I had maybe 2 sinus infections in 20 years! He really was thorough and fixed everything. I really like him too. He was very pleasant. I'm looking to go back to him because of hearing loss.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1114925252
- Fitzsimons
- Wm Beaumont
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
