Dr. Ronald Woodson, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Woodson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Locations
Corpus Christi Womens Care Center Inc.5920 Saratoga Blvd Ste 110, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 991-4007
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Woodson was one of my favorite doctors ever. He's been my GYN for about 6 years. He's a Godsend for women who are peri or post menopausal. I just learned this week that he has sadly retired. I will miss him & don't like the idea of trying to find a new GYN as caring & compassionate of older women's issues than him.
About Dr. Ronald Woodson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1174599989
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
