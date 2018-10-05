Dr. Ronald Williams, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Williams, DO
Overview
Dr. Ronald Williams, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tarpon Springs, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas and Mease Countryside Hospital.
Locations
Adventhealth North Pinellas1395 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Directions (727) 938-1935
Orthopedic Specialists37026 Us Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 938-1935
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Mease Countryside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Williams for what we thought was a ganglion cyst in the palm of my hand. MRI imaging confirmed that diagnosis. When I woke up from surgery Dr. Williams informed me that it was not a cyst but an ulnar artery aneurysm, which is a relatively rare injury. He was able to shift gears and do a completely different surgical procedure than he was prepared for. It healed beautifully. He's about to remove another cyst in a finger and I trust him completely. Highly skilled and personable surgeon.
About Dr. Ronald Williams, DO
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033101464
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Peninsula Hospital Medical Center
- Suncoast Hospital
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Syracuse University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Williams speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
