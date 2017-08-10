Dr. Ronald White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald White, MD
Dr. Ronald White, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Barash-white MD PA216 Engle St Ste 203, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 894-3000
Holy Name Medical Center718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-3000Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
exceptional professional service i've had the benefit of Dr. White's expertise and services for 15 + years i highly recommend him to new patients i know too that his colleagues and other professionals hold him in high regard totally trustworthy and skilled
- Colorectal Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
