Dr. Ronald Weiner, DO
Dr. Ronald Weiner, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City, Henry County Medical Center and Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Executive Level Wellness, 111 Stonebridge Blvd, Jackson, TN 38305, (731) 410-6777
Alliance Medical Clinic PC, 17 Centre Plaza Dr, Jackson, TN 38305, (731) 512-0104
Delta Convenient Care, 9486 Highway 412 W, Lexington, TN 38351, (731) 968-0984, Monday-Thursday 9:00am - 4:30pm
Eye Clinic PC, 350 E Parkview St, Dyersburg, TN 38024, (731) 285-7530
Hospital Affiliations
Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City
Henry County Medical Center
Jackson-madison County General Hospital
- Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
MultiPlan
Patient review: I love Dr. Weiner because he spends time explaining things to me. I have been going there for 8-9 years. I am pretty much a frequent flyer to the clinic so he has been the best. Everyone that works there has always treated me and my family super. I do miss Amy too.
Specialty: Cardiology
- Cardiology
27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Average wait time: 31 – 45 minutes
Dr. Weiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Weiner offers telehealth services.
Conditions treated: Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders, Electrocardiogram (EKG), Aortic Valve Disease, and more.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. Overall rating: 2.7
