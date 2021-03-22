See All Allergists & Immunologists in Lawrence, KS
Dr. Ronald Weiner, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronald Weiner, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.

Dr. Weiner works at Asthma and Allergy Associates, P.A. in Lawrence, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Asthma and Allergy Associates PA
    4601 W 6th St Ste B, Lawrence, KS 66049 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 842-3778
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 11:30am

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Asthma
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Asthma

Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ronald Weiner, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629082862
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kans University Med Ctr/chldns Mercy
    Residency
    • Kans University Med Center
    Internship
    • Kansas University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas / Main Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Weiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiner works at Asthma and Allergy Associates, P.A. in Lawrence, KS. View the full address on Dr. Weiner’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

