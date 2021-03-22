Dr. Ronald Weiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Weiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Weiner, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
Dr. Weiner works at
Locations
-
1
Asthma and Allergy Associates PA4601 W 6th St Ste B, Lawrence, KS 66049 Directions (785) 842-3778Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiner?
I was a patient of Dr. Wiener's as a child. I am now 41 and live in PA. I obviously don't see him as my Dr now, but I still remember how good he was with me as a kid. His drawings of bert and ernie that we would color and take back as a child, made it seem like a visit to another parent's house instead of a Dr office. I would recommend him to anyone both young or old.
About Dr. Ronald Weiner, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1629082862
Education & Certifications
- Kans University Med Ctr/chldns Mercy
- Kans University Med Center
- Kansas University Medical Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiner works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.