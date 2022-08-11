Dr. Ronald Wei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Wei, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald Wei, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Caldwell, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Wei works at
Elite Behavioral Group1120 Bloomfield Ave Ste 202, West Caldwell, NJ 07006 Directions (973) 641-9615
- Morristown Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Wei cares about the whole person. Financially, emotionally and physically. He is an excellent psychiatrist.
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1588601306
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- Stevens Institute of Technology
Dr. Wei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wei accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wei has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Wei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.