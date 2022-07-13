See All Periodontists in Phoenix, AZ
Periodontics
Dr. Ronald Watkins, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Watkins works at Implant and Periodontal Wellness Center of Arizona- Ronald H. Watkins in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Implant and Periodontal Wellness Center of Arizona- Ronald H. Watkins
    4455 E Camelback Rd Ste D155, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Chronic Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 13, 2022
    From first call my experience with Dr. Watkins and his staff has been outstanding. I had been under the care of a large dental group; after 18+ months of treatment including root scaling, routine cleanings every four months, gumline injections, and thousands of dollars I was referred to their in-house periodontist. After an exam that was aggressive and borderline painful he recommended removal of three of my teeth. After researching the best periodontists in the Phoenix area Dr. Watkins made my short list. Brianna patiently and thoroughly answered all my many questions, and even though Dr. Watkins was not in-network with my insurance I elected to proceed. I am so glad I did! Dr. Watkins gave me a detailed exam and assured me that my gum disease could be treated; there was no reason to consider extraction at that point. Amy did my perioscopy treatment and I only experienced minor discomfort after procedure. Today my results are remarkable. Teeth saved! Thank you Dr. W & Staff!
    IDGinAZ — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Ronald Watkins, DDS

    • Periodontics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417070830
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

