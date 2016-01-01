Dr. Ronald Wapner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wapner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Wapner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Wapner, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Wapner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-3151
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 326-8951
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wapner?
About Dr. Ronald Wapner, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1285666842
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Med College
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Clinical Genetics and Genomics, Maternal & Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wapner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wapner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wapner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wapner works at
Dr. Wapner has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy and Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wapner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wapner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wapner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wapner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wapner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.