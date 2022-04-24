Dr. Ronald Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Walker, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Walker, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in St Louis, MO. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Center for Specialized Medicine1225 S Grand Gl Door # 3, St Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-6362
Saint Louis University Doctors Office Building3660 Vista Ave Ste 312, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 577-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was surgically repaired by Dr. Walker in 2015 after another Dr. at SLU Hospital had removed a large amount of scalp due to cancer. Dr. Walker harvested a skin graft from my thigh to place on the top of my head. The result was amazing and complimented by everyone who had seen the finished surgery. I would recommend him to my best friends if they ever would need this type of care. (He also later did a 'swashbuckler' surgery to remove some cancerous lymph nodes. Today, the incision is no where to be found!)
About Dr. Ronald Walker, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has seen patients for ENT Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.