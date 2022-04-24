See All Otolaryngologists in St Louis, MO
Dr. Ronald Walker, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronald Walker, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in St Louis, MO. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Walker works at St Louis University Internal Medicine in St Louis, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like ENT Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Specialized Medicine
    1225 S Grand Gl Door # 3, St Louis, MO 63104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 977-6362
  2. 2
    Saint Louis University Doctors Office Building
    3660 Vista Ave Ste 312, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 577-8880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Apr 24, 2022
    I was surgically repaired by Dr. Walker in 2015 after another Dr. at SLU Hospital had removed a large amount of scalp due to cancer. Dr. Walker harvested a skin graft from my thigh to place on the top of my head. The result was amazing and complimented by everyone who had seen the finished surgery. I would recommend him to my best friends if they ever would need this type of care. (He also later did a 'swashbuckler' surgery to remove some cancerous lymph nodes. Today, the incision is no where to be found!)
    Reed Shafer — Apr 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Walker, MD
    About Dr. Ronald Walker, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336340009
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Residency
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Ronald Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walker has seen patients for ENT Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

