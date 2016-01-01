Dr. Ronald Vittone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vittone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Vittone, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Vittone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Vittone works at
Locations
Gyno Associates1010 Ligonier St, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 539-1671
Vittone Eye Surgical Assocoates PC509 Georgian Pl, Somerset, PA 15501 Directions (814) 443-9443
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ronald Vittone, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 64 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vittone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vittone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vittone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vittone has seen patients for Blindness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vittone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vittone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vittone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vittone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vittone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.