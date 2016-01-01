Overview

Dr. Ronald Vittone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Vittone works at Gyno Associates in Latrobe, PA with other offices in Somerset, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.