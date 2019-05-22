Overview

Dr. Ronald Villanueva, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Villanueva works at Ocean Colon & Rectal Surgery in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.