Dr. Ronald Vigo, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Vigo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Locations
Craig L. Stemmer MD PA2900 N Military Trl Ste 195, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 241-7100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vigo?
I was evaluated OPD by Dr Vigo! Dr. Vigo is to be the cutest and kindest Dr. ever. I arrived at his office with uncontrolled hypertension and he as a hypertension specialist was quick to diagnose me and even quicker to treat me. He always took his time to hear all my complaints and symptoms and he was always very attentive to me and us a result today my health has improved greatly and my blood pressure is under control with minimal medications. I highly recommend this excellent doctor called that only saves lives in his office but also has A very busy practice in the multiple hospitals he visits where he is one of the foremost hypertension and kidney specialist in the area.
About Dr. Ronald Vigo, MD
- Nephrology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326356395
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
