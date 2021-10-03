Dr. Ronald Vanderlaan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderlaan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Vanderlaan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald Vanderlaan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Grand Rapids Cardiology1310 E Beltline Ave SE Ste 130, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions (616) 717-5141
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Vander Laan is one of the most campassionate and knowledgeable doctors who treats both my husband and myself. His office staff is, also, right on top of everything, calling immediately the next day with results of tests. We are really fortunate to be referred into him.
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn, Cardiovascular Diseases Spectrum Hlth-Blodgett Campus, Internal Medicine
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
