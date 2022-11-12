Overview

Dr. Ronald Van Tuyl, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Chatuge Regional Hospital, Fannin Regional Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Union General Hospital.



Dr. Van Tuyl works at Ear Nose Throat/Allergy Specs in Canton, GA with other offices in Jasper, GA and Blue Ridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Ear Ache and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.