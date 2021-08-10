Dr. Uszenski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Uszenski, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Uszenski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings10030 Gilead Rd Ste 201, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 887-4530
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center171 Fairview Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 660-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss131 Medical Park Rd Ste 303, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 660-2617
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.U is the best! He is very down to earth. He treats us (my husband is his patient too) like old friends. I would pay to see him even if I didn’t need to. He did stent surgery on my husband 10 or more years ago and no problems since.
About Dr. Ronald Uszenski, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uszenski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uszenski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uszenski has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uszenski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Uszenski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uszenski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uszenski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uszenski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.