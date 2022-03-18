Dr. Ronald Turck Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turck Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Turck Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Turck Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Viera Hospital.
Dr. Turck Jr works at
Locations
Wellspring Medical Center LLC21 Suntree Pl Ste 101, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 241-6535
Hospital Affiliations
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I walked out of a very unprofessional office, did my work web searching for another neurologist in my area and was lucky enough to find Dr. Turck. It couldn’t have been better.
About Dr. Ronald Turck Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1154354561
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turck Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turck Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turck Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turck Jr works at
Dr. Turck Jr has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebrovascular Disease and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turck Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Turck Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turck Jr.
