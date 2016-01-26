See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Northridge, CA
Dr. Ronald Tung, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ronald Tung, MD is a Pulmonologist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Tung works at Kidney And Hypertension Consultants in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney and Hypertension Consultants
    18546 Roscoe Blvd Ste 110, Northridge, CA 91324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 993-6996

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ronald Tung, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841375425
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • New York U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
