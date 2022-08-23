See All Podiatrists in Pinellas Park, FL
Dr. Ronald Troxell, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ronald Troxell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine|Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and Sun Coast Hospital.

Dr. Troxell works at Bay Area Orthopaedic Specialists in Pinellas Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Bay Area Orthopaedic Specialists
    4820 Park Blvd N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2535
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • Mease Dunedin Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital
  • Sun Coast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Ankle Fracture
Foot Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 23, 2022
    Dr. Troxell was knowledgeable, nice, didn’t rush. He made multiple efforts to try to resolve my issue and diagnose. Although I had an unusual issue we couldn’t rectify his efforts were appreciated and I understood more about what was going on. The staff could use a bit more training in personable customer interaction, and definitely needs instruction on how to follow through with paperwork submission for imaging requests. I had to follow up multiple times and mediate between both doctor and imaging offices and my insurance company and ultimately had to send in the paperwork in myself which delayed my imaging appointment two months because the wrong paperwork was submitted to my insurance. I just know now in order to see a good doctor I just have to make sure office staff is keeping up with patient paperwork in a timely manner a d correct manner and not let it happen again. On the other hand office dynamics could be rough so I always like to give them a second chance.
    About Dr. Ronald Troxell, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851754824
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kentucky Podiatric Residency-University Of Louisville/ Norton Audobon|Norton Audobon Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine|Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
