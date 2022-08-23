Dr. Ronald Troxell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troxell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Troxell, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ronald Troxell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine|Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and Sun Coast Hospital.
Locations
Bay Area Orthopaedic Specialists4820 Park Blvd N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 380-2535Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- Sun Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optimum HealthCare
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Troxell was knowledgeable, nice, didn’t rush. He made multiple efforts to try to resolve my issue and diagnose. Although I had an unusual issue we couldn’t rectify his efforts were appreciated and I understood more about what was going on. The staff could use a bit more training in personable customer interaction, and definitely needs instruction on how to follow through with paperwork submission for imaging requests. I had to follow up multiple times and mediate between both doctor and imaging offices and my insurance company and ultimately had to send in the paperwork in myself which delayed my imaging appointment two months because the wrong paperwork was submitted to my insurance. I just know now in order to see a good doctor I just have to make sure office staff is keeping up with patient paperwork in a timely manner a d correct manner and not let it happen again. On the other hand office dynamics could be rough so I always like to give them a second chance.
About Dr. Ronald Troxell, DPM
- Podiatry
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1851754824
Education & Certifications
- Kentucky Podiatric Residency-University Of Louisville/ Norton Audobon|Norton Audobon Hospital
- Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine|Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
