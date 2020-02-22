See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Johnstown, PA
Dr. Ronald Trale, DO

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (44)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronald Trale, DO is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital, Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Trale works at Center For Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine in Johnstown, PA with other offices in Indiana, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brian E Gunnlaugson MD PC
    321 Main St Ste 3C, Johnstown, PA 15901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 535-6521
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Center For Ortho/Sprts Medcn
    120 Irmc Dr, Indiana, PA 15701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 465-1830
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Acmh Hospital
  • Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
  • Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
  • Indiana Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis

Treatment frequency



Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 22, 2020
    I could not of had a better surgeon. the knee was 3rd revision and a terrible mess. up and walking on it 2hrs after surgery. went home the same day. he took me from a knee and pain that I could not walk with to one that feels normal. I'm back to work 5 weeks after surgery. Thank You Dr Trale
    — Feb 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Trale, DO
    About Dr. Ronald Trale, DO

    Specialties
    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124256938
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
