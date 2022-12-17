See All Other Doctors in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Ronald Torrance II, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ronald Torrance II, DO

Regenerative Medicine
5 (102)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ronald Torrance II, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Torrance II works at Regenexx Tampa Bay in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL and Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Regenexx Tampa Bay
    100 2nd Ave S Ste 904S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 231-2682
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Regenexx Tampa Bay
    2401 University Pkwy Ste 104, Sarasota, FL 34243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 591-2792
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Regenexx at New Regeneration Orthopedics of Florida
    1412 Trovillion Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 591-2793
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fluoroscopic-Guided Hip Injection Chevron Icon
Fluoroscopy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Energy Technique Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Torrance II?

    Dec 17, 2022
    Dr. Torrance was great at going over the plan he would use for my treatments! Very knowledgeable and I trust him to help me with my knee/walking problem!
    Sherry B. — Dec 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Torrance II, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ronald Torrance II, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Torrance II to family and friends

    Dr. Torrance II's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Torrance II

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ronald Torrance II, DO.

    About Dr. Ronald Torrance II, DO

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497197354
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Inspira Health Network|Inspira Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lower Bucks Co Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kennedy Memorial Hospitals-University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Torrance II, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torrance II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Torrance II has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Torrance II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    102 patients have reviewed Dr. Torrance II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torrance II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torrance II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torrance II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ronald Torrance II, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.