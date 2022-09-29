Dr. Ronald Tolchin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolchin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Tolchin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Tolchin, DO is a Registered Nurse in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Tolchin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami Neuroscience Institute8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 410W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
-
2
Miami Neuroscience Institute13101 S Dixie Hwy Ste 400, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tolchin?
Listens well and explains treatment options. Easy to reach office
About Dr. Ronald Tolchin, DO
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578561163
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Nj Med School|University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- NOVA Southeastern University Largo Medical Center|Sun Coast Hospital
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolchin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tolchin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tolchin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolchin works at
Dr. Tolchin speaks Spanish.
481 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolchin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolchin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolchin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolchin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.