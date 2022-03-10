Dr. Thurston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Thurston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Thurston, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2011 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 388-3337
-
2
Ronald C. Thurston A Medical Corp.400 Mobil Ave Ste D9, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 388-3337
-
3
Newbury Park Office3311 Old Conejo Rd, Newbury Park, CA 91320 Directions (805) 388-3337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thurston?
Dr’s office staff, the girls are the best, and together as a unit. Dr. Ronald Thurston is #1 in his specialty.
About Dr. Ronald Thurston, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1386751857
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thurston has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thurston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thurston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thurston.
