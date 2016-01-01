See All Adolescent Medicine Doctors in Charleston, SC
Pediatric Medicine
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Ronald Teufel II, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hospital Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Teufel II works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401

Fever
Pneumonia
Dysphagia
Fever
Pneumonia
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Pneumonia
Dysphagia
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Circumcision
Conduct Disorder
Confusion
Constipation
Cystic Fibrosis
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Febrile Convulsion
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Kidney Infection
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    About Dr. Ronald Teufel II, MD

    • Pediatric Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1588772453
    Education & Certifications

    • Med University Sc College Of Med
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    • Pediatric Hospital Medicine and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Dr. Ronald Teufel II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teufel II is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Teufel II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Teufel II works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Teufel II's profile.

    Dr. Teufel II has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teufel II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teufel II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teufel II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

