Overview

Dr. Ronald Szabo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.



Dr. Szabo works at Collins Medical Assoc Intnl Med in Bloomfield, CT with other offices in South Windsor, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.