Dr. Ronald Sutor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Sutor, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Sutor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chickasha, OK. They completed their residency with University of Michigan Hospital
Dr. Sutor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern Plains Medical Center2222 W Iowa Ave, Chickasha, OK 73018 Directions (405) 948-4040Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Dh Cardiology LLC3433 NW 56th St Ste 400, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 948-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sutor?
He has become a family friend as well as dr Bc I keep sending all my friends to him. He saved my life!
About Dr. Ronald Sutor, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, German
- 1407898422
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutor works at
Dr. Sutor speaks German.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.