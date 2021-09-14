Overview

Dr. Ronald Sutor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chickasha, OK. They completed their residency with University of Michigan Hospital



Dr. Sutor works at Southern Plains Medical Center in Chickasha, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.