Dr. Ronald Sultan, MD
Dr. Ronald Sultan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.
-
1
Shulman Urology PA2255 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07304 Directions (201) 434-3305
-
2
Carepoint Health Christ Hospital176 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 795-8200
- 3 11 Swayze St, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (201) 434-3305
-
4
Jersey City Medical Center355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 434-3305Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Christ Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I highly recommend Dr Sultan. His brilliance and compassion are extraordinary. As a physician, I feel privileged to be under his care. He saved my wife's life from breast cancer and treats me for thyroid. Dr. Sultan is very generous with his time, he answers all questions completely with kindness and expertise.
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- New York University
