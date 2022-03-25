Overview

Dr. Ronald Stevens, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Stevens works at Ocean Medical Plaza in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.