Dr. Ronald Stevens, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronald Stevens, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Stevens works at Ocean Medical Plaza in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ocean Ave. Medical PC
    2700 OCEAN AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 934-6777
    Ronald A Stevens MD PC
    166 E JERICHO TPKE, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 408-3423

  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Cardiomegaly
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Cardiomegaly
Heart Disease

Heart Palpitations
Cardiomegaly
Heart Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Endocarditis
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Pulmonary Disease
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Thrombosis
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 25, 2022
    Dr. Stevens is a kind, compassionate and extremely knowledgeable cardiologist. He takes as much time as he needs to discuss any issues regarding your care; you never feel rushed. I would highly recommend him. His office staff is extremely kind, caring and very competent.
    About Dr. Ronald Stevens, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1639230758
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Heart Palpitations and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

