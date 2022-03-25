Dr. Ronald Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Stevens, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald Stevens, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Ocean Ave. Medical PC2700 OCEAN AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 934-6777
Ronald A Stevens MD PC166 E JERICHO TPKE, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 408-3423
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Stevens is a kind, compassionate and extremely knowledgeable cardiologist. He takes as much time as he needs to discuss any issues regarding your care; you never feel rushed. I would highly recommend him. His office staff is extremely kind, caring and very competent.
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639230758
- New York Medical College
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Heart Palpitations and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stevens speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
