Dr. Ronald Stern, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Stern, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Stern works at
Locations
Ridley-Tree Cancer Center989 Sebastian Blvd Unit 3, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 617-1777
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr Stern in his Melbourne, Fl office-- where scheduling is easy & all the assistants are pleasant & easy to work with. Dr. Stern is very smart and very interested in what problems his patients have & the best way to help/ease their pain. He is very much not happy until you, his patients are ! Easy to talk to & even more important he takes his time & will ask you all the questions he needs to "figure out" how best to help with treatments. I wish I would of found him sooner--BUT--- better late than never!! Kudos, thanks & God Bless Dr. Stern!!!
About Dr. Ronald Stern, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1720191786
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Rush Medical College
- Anesthesiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Stern works at
Dr. Stern has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.
