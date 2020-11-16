See All Plastic Surgeons in Lombard, IL
Dr. Ronald Stefani, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Ronald Stefani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Stefani works at Ronald H. Stefani Jr MD, FACS, SC in Lombard, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ronald H. Stefani Jr MD Facs. Sc
    629 S Main St, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 495-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Nov 16, 2020
    Xanlthelasma around lower eyes lids removed . Dr. Hands has magic -after stitches removed no scars. Very friendly office staff . Very happy with results.
    Sarla — Nov 16, 2020
    About Dr. Ronald Stefani, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205821733
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University Med Center
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Stefani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stefani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stefani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stefani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stefani works at Ronald H. Stefani Jr MD, FACS, SC in Lombard, IL. View the full address on Dr. Stefani’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stefani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stefani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

