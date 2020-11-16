Dr. Ronald Stefani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stefani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Stefani, MD
Dr. Ronald Stefani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Ronald H. Stefani Jr MD Facs. Sc629 S Main St, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 495-2020
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Xanlthelasma around lower eyes lids removed . Dr. Hands has magic -after stitches removed no scars. Very friendly office staff . Very happy with results.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1205821733
- Loyola University Med Center
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Stefani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stefani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stefani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefani.
