Dr. Ronald Spillane, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Spillane, MD is a dermatologist in Rockville Centre, NY. Dr. Spillane completed a residency at NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE. He currently practices at Rockville Dermatology and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Spillane is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Rockville Dermatology P.C.2000 N Village Ave Ste 203, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 763-1717
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Ronald Spillane, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1295706992
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Mercy Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Spillane?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spillane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spillane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spillane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spillane has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spillane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Spillane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spillane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spillane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spillane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.