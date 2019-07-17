Dr. Ronald Sorensen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Sorensen, DPM
Dr. Ronald Sorensen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital and MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.
Sumner Puyallup Foot and Ankle2728 E Main Ste A, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions
I'm so very very Blessed thanks to Dr. Sorensen. My right Great toe amputation healed perfectly without any complications. Dr. Provided me with ultimate care weekly. Dr. ALWAYS took the time to listen to any questions I had in regard to the Diabetic foot issues. If you have any foot and ankle health issues please choose Dr. Sorensen for ultimate surgery and wound care. Thank you Dr. Sorensen. Thank you to the gentle caring nursing and office staff. Dr. Sorensen is a 5+star Surgeon!!!
- Podiatry
- English
- Male
- 1710972740
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- St. Elizabeth Hospital
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
Dr. Sorensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorensen.
