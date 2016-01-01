Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Solomon, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Solomon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.
Locations
The Department of Psychiatry20350 Sw Birch St, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (714) 456-7005
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ronald Solomon, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1508841024
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
